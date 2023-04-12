Insider Selling: Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) General Counsel Sells 736 Shares of Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $14,572.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,119 shares in the company, valued at $794,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDMO traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $20.27. 463,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,006. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $20.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 273.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 351,890 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 123.1% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 77,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42,816 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 75.9% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 266,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 114,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the third quarter valued at about $387,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Avid Bioservices

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

