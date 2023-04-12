Insider Buying: easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Buys 30 Shares of Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) insider Kenton Jarvis acquired 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 505 ($6.25) per share, with a total value of £151.50 ($187.62).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Kenton Jarvis bought 30 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.23) per share, with a total value of £150.90 ($186.87).

On Friday, February 10th, Kenton Jarvis bought 31 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 472 ($5.85) per share, with a total value of £146.32 ($181.20).

LON EZJ traded down GBX 10.70 ($0.13) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 490.70 ($6.08). 3,234,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,346. The company has a market cap of £3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2,122.61, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.51. easyJet plc has a 12 month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 604.24 ($7.48). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 491.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 411.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EZJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 515 ($6.38) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 350 ($4.33) to GBX 400 ($4.95) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 410 ($5.08) to GBX 580 ($7.18) in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 370 ($4.58) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 430 ($5.33) to GBX 560 ($6.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 574.08 ($7.11).

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

