Insider Buying: Botala Energy Limited (ASX:BTE) Insider Purchases 82,000 Shares of Stock

Botala Energy Limited (ASX:BTE – Get Rating) insider Craig Basson bought 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$10,086.00 ($6,679.47).

Botala Energy Limited explores for and develops coal-bed methane (CBM) and renewable energy opportunities in southern Africa, primarily Botswana. Its principal property is the 70% owned Serowe CBM project located in central Kalahari Karoo basin of Botswana. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Osborne Park, Australia.

