Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $62.29

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.29 and last traded at $62.29, with a volume of 23978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.79. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.81 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 34.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $93,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,454,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 661,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,278,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.