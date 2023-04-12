ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Down 3.9%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 603,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,327,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $883.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 100.18% and a negative net margin of 204.93%. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

