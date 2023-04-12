Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 13th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Up 0.5 %

HOFT stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.80. Hooker Furnishings has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is 108.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 26,002 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 5.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through the following segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, Domestic Upholstery, and Other.

