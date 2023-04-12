Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $192.19 on Wednesday. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.66 and a 200-day moving average of $201.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 166.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Honeywell International by 98.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Recommended Stories

