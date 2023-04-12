Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT decreased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,107 shares during the quarter. Hilton Grand Vacations makes up approximately 2.1% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 0.49% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $21,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Insider Activity at Hilton Grand Vacations

In related news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $2,377,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 545,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,996,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HGV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.60. 246,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,613. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.17. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.