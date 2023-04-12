Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 195,898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 197,293 shares.The stock last traded at $117.06 and had previously closed at $117.34.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.25.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.37. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.79 and a beta of 1.59.
Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.
