Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 195,898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 197,293 shares.The stock last traded at $117.06 and had previously closed at $117.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.25.

Heska Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.37. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heska

About Heska

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heska by 5,737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 112,169 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Heska by 510.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 106,864 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 69,688 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 363.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Heska in the 3rd quarter worth $4,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

