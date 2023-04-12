Head-To-Head Contrast: WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) vs. Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS)

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) and Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares WalkMe and Cloopen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WalkMe -37.81% -105.46% -23.81% Cloopen Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

WalkMe has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cloopen Group has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WalkMe 0 3 5 0 2.63 Cloopen Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for WalkMe and Cloopen Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

WalkMe presently has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 28.87%. Given WalkMe’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe WalkMe is more favorable than Cloopen Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.0% of WalkMe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Cloopen Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Cloopen Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WalkMe and Cloopen Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WalkMe $245.01 million 3.60 -$92.63 million ($1.09) -9.79 Cloopen Group $117.65 million N/A -$75.43 million N/A N/A

Cloopen Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WalkMe.

Summary

Cloopen Group beats WalkMe on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WalkMe

(Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Cloopen Group

(Get Rating)

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud communication services in the People's Republic of China. It offers River Soldier CRM, an intelligent marketing system and digital operation management platform; AI vision technology; Ladder AI Kernal, a natural language processing technology; Smart IVR, an intelligent navigation robot; Rongxi assistive robot technology; and Rongxi sparring robot that helps enterprises solve problems. The company also provides sky counter that offers remote audio and video services for enterprise customers; instant messaging and enterprise work center services; SMS verification, international SMS, and SMS sending platform services; and international voice, voice notification, two-way calling, and voice verification code services. It serves a customer base consisting of enterprises of various industries, including enterprise general, insurance, government, car, manufacture, and port. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.