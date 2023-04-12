HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Position Lowered by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,048 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,260 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 3.4% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $20,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDB. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 37.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,991,000 after acquiring an additional 286,656 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,101,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

