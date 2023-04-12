HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells $685,530.00 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

P. Martin Paslick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of HCA Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.38. 1,172,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,496. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $279.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

