Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.33.
TV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Up 2.4 %
TV stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.41.
Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.
