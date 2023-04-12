Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

TV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

TV stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,105.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 771.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 689.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

