Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.15

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financial, and investment services. It provides personal banking, commercial banking, brokerage, mortgages, commercial loans, loans to financial entities, consumer loans, financial consulting, general insurance, car insurance, health insurance, retirement funds, asset management, administrative and stock distributions, repurchasing services, and leasing services.
