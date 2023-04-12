Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Greenbrier Companies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of GBX stock opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $45.98.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 192.86%.
A number of research firms recently commented on GBX. Stephens lifted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.
Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.
