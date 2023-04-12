Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.61%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Greenbrier Companies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

GBX opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.74. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 35.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

