Graypoint LLC Purchases 156,376 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 118.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.9% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Graypoint LLC owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $15,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,085.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,081,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,451 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,326,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 149.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 985,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,507,000 after purchasing an additional 590,666 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,885.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 578,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,619,000 after purchasing an additional 568,501 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 128,946.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 552,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,295,000 after purchasing an additional 551,889 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.82. 1,977,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,851,011. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.24. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $62.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

