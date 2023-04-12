Graypoint LLC Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Graypoint LLC reduced its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 981.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.45. 466,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,000. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.21.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.