Graypoint LLC Acquires 23,235 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,235 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2,527.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $45.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,635. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

