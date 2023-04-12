Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up to $8.36

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.36, but opened at $8.82. Gray Television shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 294 shares trading hands.

Gray Television Stock Up 6.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $822.47 million, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.