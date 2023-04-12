Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 494,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,595,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.93.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Up 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $596.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $898.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 442.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 535.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 0.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

