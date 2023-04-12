Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.86

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.86 and traded as high as $18.89. Global Ship Lease shares last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 444,840 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $704.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 7,347.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,112 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 104.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,570,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after purchasing an additional 803,700 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 4,208.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 748,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 731,373 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 123.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 728,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,329,000. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

