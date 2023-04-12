General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $109.00 at Citigroup

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $93.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Argus raised their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

General Electric Stock Down 0.5 %

GE opened at $93.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,130.33, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $97.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

