Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,313 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resource Planning Group boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 167,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 29,475 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 32,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 29,687 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 56,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 417,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after purchasing an additional 28,754 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average is $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $108.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

