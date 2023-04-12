Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Price Target Raised to C$1.20

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.10 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.10 to C$0.90 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Galiano Gold Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:GAU traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.93. The company had a trading volume of 114,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,432. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.74. Galiano Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.48 and a 1 year high of C$0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$209.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.