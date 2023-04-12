Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Sold by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. cut its holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 893,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,420 shares during the period. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth $52,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Freshworks by 37.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Freshworks by 75.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,199,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,193 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter worth $34,883,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth $17,081,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of FRSH opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $133.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FRSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Freshworks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $73,882.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at $271,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $68,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,189 shares in the company, valued at $266,468.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $73,882.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,457,748 shares of company stock worth $22,336,941. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

