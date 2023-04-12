Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Franklin Street Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years. Franklin Street Properties has a payout ratio of -21.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Franklin Street Properties to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Franklin Street Properties Stock Up 2.3 %

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $140.41 million, a PE ratio of 133.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Franklin Street Properties has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $5.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSP. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,446,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,340,269.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $92,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 603,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,063.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,446,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,340,269.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 225,903 shares of company stock valued at $554,399 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,668,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,443,000 after acquiring an additional 42,890 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,248,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,766,000 after purchasing an additional 39,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,238,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 567,314 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 5,044,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,047 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,843,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,762,000 after buying an additional 1,316,732 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment. The Real Estate Operation segment is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate, and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.