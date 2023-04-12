Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Trading 4.3% Higher

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.79 and last traded at $29.67. 370,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,684,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Fluor Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.74.

Insider Transactions at Fluor

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after acquiring an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,501,000 after acquiring an additional 210,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,468,000 after acquiring an additional 195,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,479,000 after acquiring an additional 392,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 13.5% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,137,000 after acquiring an additional 393,131 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluor

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

