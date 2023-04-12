Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Trading 4.3% Higher

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.79 and last traded at $29.67. 370,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,684,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.74.
In other news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after acquiring an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,501,000 after acquiring an additional 210,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,468,000 after acquiring an additional 195,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,479,000 after acquiring an additional 392,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 13.5% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,137,000 after acquiring an additional 393,131 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
