Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 7,463 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,463 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

QQQ opened at $315.83 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $347.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.70.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.