Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 4,280 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.2% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $32,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $78.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $158.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

