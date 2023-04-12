Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $6.75 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 203.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $871.04 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $878.23. The firm has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $833.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $813.78.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

