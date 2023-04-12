Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,202 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $25,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 90,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PSK stock opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.35. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $38.62.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.