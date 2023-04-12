Flputnam Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 910,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,871 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.2% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $59,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $72.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $73.51.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

