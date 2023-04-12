First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Position Cut by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,593 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000.

Stock Performance

Shares of CIBR opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $53.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average is $40.18.

Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

