First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 76,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 147,058 shares.The stock last traded at $99.51 and had previously closed at $99.49.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average is $92.53.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.