First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of America Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $28.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,502,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,084,855. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $228.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $40.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

