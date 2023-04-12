Financial Contrast: Blue Safari Group Acquisition (BSGA) and Its Competitors

Blue Safari Group Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) is one of 719 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Blue Safari Group Acquisition to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Blue Safari Group Acquisition
|N/A
|N/A
|-7.96%
|Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors
|-48.76%
|-66.88%
|-1.61%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Blue Safari Group Acquisition
|N/A
|-$3.92 million
|-16.85
|Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors
|$1.29 billion
|-$7.92 million
|-6.36
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Blue Safari Group Acquisition
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors
|115
|592
|882
|15
|2.50
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 73.75%. Given Blue Safari Group Acquisition’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Safari Group Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
77.0% of Blue Safari Group Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Blue Safari Group Acquisition peers beat Blue Safari Group Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared.
Blue Safari Group Acquisition Company Profile
Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
