Financial Analysis: Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) and NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC – Get Rating) and NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Technology Solutions and NetScout Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A NetScout Systems 1 0 0 0 1.00

NetScout Systems has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.13%. Given NetScout Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NetScout Systems is more favorable than Technology Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Technology Solutions has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetScout Systems has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

94.4% of NetScout Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of NetScout Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Technology Solutions and NetScout Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A NetScout Systems 6.19% 5.50% 3.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Technology Solutions and NetScout Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NetScout Systems $855.58 million 2.39 $35.87 million $0.76 37.91

NetScout Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Technology Solutions.

Summary

NetScout Systems beats Technology Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Technology Solutions

Technology Solutions Co. provides business solutions to the healthcare industry. The company was founded in May 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

