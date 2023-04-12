FidoMeta 1-Day Volume Hits $0.73 (FMC)

FidoMeta (FMC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, FidoMeta has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One FidoMeta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. FidoMeta has a total market capitalization of $191.13 million and $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FidoMeta Token Profile

FidoMeta launched on March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for FidoMeta is fidometa.io. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FidoMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.012742 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

