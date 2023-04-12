FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

FAT Brands has a payout ratio of -17.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

Shares of FAT opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.97. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FAT Brands

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FAT Brands stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.51% of FAT Brands worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands, Inc engages in developing, marketing, acquiring, and managing fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

