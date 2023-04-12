Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.88.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

