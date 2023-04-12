Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Shares Down 0.9%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) was down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$872.61 and last traded at C$875.00. Approximately 25,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 84,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$883.36.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on FFH shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fairfax Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$800.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$995.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1,087.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$900.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$798.47. The stock has a market cap of C$19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93.
In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$943.86, for a total transaction of C$943,857.50. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
