F M Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 104,609 US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:OBIL)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:OBIL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,000. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF accounts for about 6.3% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. F M Investments LLC owned 0.44% of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OBIL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 61,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,195. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.17.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Profile

The RBB Fund, Inc – US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by RBB.

