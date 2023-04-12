F M Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.5% of F M Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $622.64. 465,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $648.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $615.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

