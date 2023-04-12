F M Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,159 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 453,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,080,000 after buying an additional 72,461 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

AZPN stock traded up $10.05 on Wednesday, hitting $247.55. 72,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,788. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.93 and a 12-month high of $263.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $242.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 3.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZPN. Loop Capital cut their price target on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

See Also

