F M Investments LLC Lowers Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

F M Investments LLC cut its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for approximately 2.0% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Datadog by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,101,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,330,000 after purchasing an additional 959,297 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,018,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 917,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,356,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,309,000 after purchasing an additional 781,424 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG traded up $3.09 on Wednesday, hitting $67.94. 3,435,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,225,823. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $144.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,998,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,998,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $192,675.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,380.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 562,140 shares of company stock valued at $41,635,245. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.52.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.