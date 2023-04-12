F M Investments LLC Has $503,000 Stake in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NYSEARCA:UTWO)

F M Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NYSEARCA:UTWO – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,154 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF during the third quarter worth $350,000.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

UTWO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,936. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96.

About US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

