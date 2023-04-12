Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives $172.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.56.

EXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $164.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $139.97 and a 1-year high of $222.35.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

