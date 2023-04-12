Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,970 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 16,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $675.02. The company had a trading volume of 28,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $682.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $682.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The firm has a market cap of $101.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.85.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Articles

