Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Esports Entertainment Group Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of GMBLP opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92.
Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile
